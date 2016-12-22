Bhopal: Diabetics now have a safer surgery for kidney stones

Retro intra-renal surgery (RIRS), a technique which allows doctors to perform surgery inside the kidney without making an incision, is a new and safer option for all cardiac and diabetic patients in the city who are either on blood thinners or are suffering from blood clotting disorders.

This surgery involves a minimal invasive technique using a very fine (2-3 mm) and flexible ureteroscope (a viewing tube made of fiberoptic) which enters the body through the natural urinary passage through the bladder and uterus. In addition, this procedure also successfully removes around 70 to 90% of kidney stones, making the surgery almost painless with far less complications and morbidity.

Giving details of this surgery, city-based urologist Dr Azam Nawaz, trained at Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai, said it is an advanced technique of treating kidney stone disease and other renal ailments. It has many advantages over the open surgery.

“It is much safer and less time-consuming than other methods. It leaves no scar on body and recovery is very fast after this. It is also very helpful in dealing with children and teenagers who have to undergo operations to remove kidney stones,” added Dr Nawaz.

After conducting more than 100 surgeries through this technology, Dr Nawaz said since the cost of the surgery is four times higher and also the equipment needed is very expensive this technology has yet not gained popularity in the government sector.

“It needs highly trained personnel to operate the equipment because a single fault in the machine costs about Rs 6-7 lakh. We still lag behind in the health sector compared to western countries where this system is used by the government and most of the patients are treated through this technology. Recurring stones are another problem that people face due to negligence and thus making this technology cheaper is very important”, he said.

Advantages of RIRS

It is a minimal invasive technique of removing kidney stones without any incision

It uses natural urinary passage which increases the accessibility of kidney

Stone clearance rates are very high (about 70- 90% of kidney stones are successfully removed)

Complications are less to nil.

Faster recovery time (patient is usually discharged within 24 hours of surgery)