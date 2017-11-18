Bhopal gang rape: SIT report says 5 cops inordinately delayed registering FIR

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Madhya Pradesh’s deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Sudhir Laad has held five policemen accountable for the inordinate delay in filing an FIR on the gangrape report in Bhopal on the night of October 31.

DIG Laad submitted the report to his superior ADG Aruna Mohan Rao, who in turn has handed it over to the director general of police (DGP) Rishi Kumar Shukla on Friday, sources said.

While three station house officers (SHOs) and two sub-inspectors held accountable in the report have already been suspended, the city superintendent of police (SP) and GRP SP have been shifted to other postings on other counts.

On night of October 31, a civil service aspirant had been waylaid by four men near the Habibganj railway station, who raped her for over three hours, after which they tried to strangulate her.

According to sources, the role of each cops and the mistakes they committed have been mentioned in detail in the report.

The victim and her family had first approached the MP Nagar police station at 8 am on November 1 and it was 12 hours later at 8.18 pm that the case was finally registered at the Habibganj GRP, and in between the hapless girls and her parents were made to go from one police station to another as they fought over jurisdiction.

In between the victim with her help of her parents, both of whom are also police personnel, nabbed one of the accused and handed him over to the police.

The first person the victim reached out to was the sub-inspector of MP Nagar police station Ramnath Tekam, who took her to the spot, instead of immediately registering the FIR. After seeing the spot he said it did not fall in their jurisdiction.

Habibganj police station in-charge Ravi Yadav who helped the family but did not register a zero FIR which he should have.

The Habibganj GRP sub-inspector B P Uike went to the spot and created confusion over jurisdiction which delayed registering of FIR. The Habibganj GRP in-charge Mohit Saxana reportedly misbehaved with the complainant and delayed in registering the FIR, while the SP GRP Anita Malviya talked about the rape in a very casual manner.

The MP Nagar police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bains has been blamed for not having control over his staff. He should have been informed of the victim approaching the police station immediately. The area city superintendent of police (CSP) Kulwant Singh has also been blamed for not getting timely information from his subordinates showing lack of control.

Even after registering the case, the GRP goofed up in arresting the accused. While three of the accused they arrested were involved in the rape, the fourth man they arrested was not one of the accused and the GRP had to release him. The fourth accused was finally arrested after five days.