Bhopal gang rape: Women’s panel wants registration of docs behind botched medical report cancelled

The Madhya Pradesh Women’s Commission wants the registration of doctors who allegedly botched up the Bhopal gang-rape victim’s medical report cancelled.

Commission chairperson Lata Wankhede made this recommendation after questioning doctors and officials at the Sultania Lady Hospital. “Merely suspending the doctors behind the report is not enough. Their registration should be cancelled. The victim’s image has taken a beating due to their report. We have also sought an explanation from Dr MC Songara, dean of the Gandhi Medical College,” she told mediapersons.

The woman – an aspiring civil services student – was raped allegedly by four rag-pickers near the Habibganj railway station in the state capital on the evening of October 31. The medical report prepared by two post-graduate students contained several grave errors. It said the act was ‘consensual’, omitting the crucial word ‘not’. Also, it referred to the rape victim as ‘accused’. The document has since been junked.

The doctors concerned – Dr Khushbu and Dr Sanyogita – told the commission that they had shown the rough draft of the report to their senior, Dr Surbhi Porwal, and the errors had crept in while its final copy was being prepared.

Sultania hospital superintendent Dr Karan Pipre told the commission that the medical college dean was also culpable, considering that the report was prepared under his supervision. Songara should have spotted the errors, he added.