Bhopal: Junior doc ‘assaults’ patient’s father at Hamidia

Two days after a junior doctor was allegedly assaulted by relatives of a patient, another junior doctor at Bhopal’s Hamidia Hospital allegedly assaulted a 50-year-old man and tore his clothes on Tuesday following an argument over treatment of the victim’s son.

Victim Yahya Khan from Guna had asked the junior doctors and the hospital staff to change the bed sheet of his son admitted at the intensive care unit of the hospital. But his demand fell on deaf ears after which he complained about it to a senior doctor, resulting in the assault by the accused.

“My 20-year-old son Ameen Khan, who was suffering from a serious intestinal infection, had undergone a surgery at the hospital on Friday. He was lying on his bed at ward number 2 of surgical ICU. The doctors had put a surgical cap on the wound on his stomach from which secretions were oozing out since the surgery, thus dirtying the bed. We had put our own bed sheets twice on the bed and ran out of bed sheets, following which we asked attending the junior doctor and the hospital staff to change the surgical cap along with the bed sheets,” Khan told HT.

The victim added that minutes after he complained against the junior doctor to their seniors on Tuesday morning during their routine round in the hospital, the accused junior doctor started abusing Khan along with few of his colleagues.

“The accused doctor, whose name I don’t know, slapped me first and then manhandled me. He, along with his colleagues, misbehaved with my wife. My daughter then immediately called on-duty policemen there who intervened and inquired about the incident. The doctors had said that my son may not survive as his infection is serious. Despite that, I suffered this,” said Khan, adding that the doctors also tore his clothes.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had recently ordered to shift additional chief secretary (Medical Education) and dean of Gandhi Medical College Dr Ulka Shrivastava post allegations of mismanagement at Hamidia Hospital. Within a week, death of a 22-year-old baby and two instances of assault on doctors by patients’ kin have tainted the image of the state-run healthcare centre.

However, general secretary of junior doctors association Dr Sudhanshu Agrawal , who was present at the time of the argument, denied allegations of manhandling.

“It was all about dressing his son’s wound. During the time of routine rounds by senior doctors in the hospital, the man and his family asked us to dress the patient’s wounds. The junior doctor attending him had only asked them to wait for a while on which they started abusing him and blamed him of dereliction of duty,” said, Dr Agrawal. He added that the junior doctor then protested against abusive language used by Khan, following which the scuffle broke out.

Khan later lodged a complaint against the unidentified doctor at Koh-e-Fiza police station.

“We have received the complaint from the victim. No case has been registered yet as an inquiry into the incident is on,” said town inspector Anil Bajpai.