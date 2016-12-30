Bhopal’s Hamidia hospital continues to face patients’ ire

Patients continue to complain against behaviour of doctors and the management of Hamidia hospital in Bhopal that reported clashes between doctors and patients’ relatives, and irregularities, prompting the chief minister to make a surprise inspection last weekend and order a recast of top officials.

About 20 quintals of expired medicines were reportedly found from the storeroom of the hospital on Wednesday, raising questions about management of the state-run healthcare centre. Some medicines, including life-saving drugs, had expired about 40 years ago.

State minister for medical education, public health and family welfare Sharad Jain said the management of hospital affairs improved after CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s inspection. “The condition of the hospital will further improve as the state government is committed to providing best-quality health services to the public,” Jain told HT on Thursday.

But a reality check shows that patients are still complaining about mismanagement. “I came here with my 9-year-old niece from Betul district three days ago. After she was admitted to the hospital on the first day, doctors said she was suffering from a minor attack of paralysis on her leg,” said Rakesh Kumar Soni.

“Doctors attended to her on that day only; after that they are not paying attention despite our requests. Doctors misbehaved with us when we approached them.”

A junior doctor allegedly assaulted a 50-year-old man and tore his clothes on Tuesday after an argument over treatment to the victim’s son.

A relative of another patient said conditions have not changed much despite action by the administration after media reports. “My sister is admitted here for the last five days. Senior doctors visit her for a few seconds during the routine morning rounds; after that junior doctors attend to her,” said Anil Sonkusre.

“We have to request them (junior doctors) many times to see my sister and tell us about her recovery. But they do not reply us properly, and leave.”

When reporters tried to speak to Hamidia Hospital superintendent Dr Deepak Marawi, he refused to answer any question, and called security guards to remove them out of the premises.