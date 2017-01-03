Bhopal sees rise in rapes, vehicle theft in 2016

Bhopal witnessed a rise in number of rapes and vehicle theft but a decrease in cases of chain-snatching in 2016, when compared to 2015, the police said on Monday. The total number of cases registered under IPC was 16,955, a rise from 2015’s figure of 16,564.

“There were total 276 cases of rapes registered in 2016, which were 91 more than that of 2015. Apart from this, another crime which saw a major increase was the cases of vehicle theft, in which there were 2604 cases registered in 2016 in comparison to 2459 cases registered in 2015. One crime in which the police were largely successful to curb was the cases of chain-snatching in which there was a sharp decline of 63 cases as just 27 cases were registered in comparison to 90 cases in 2015,” said Bhopal deputy inspector general Raman Singh Sikarwar.

He further said there were 72 cases of murder registered in 2016, against 71 cases in 2015.

“In the other major crimes under IPC, 132 cases of attempt to murder were registered which were 38 more than 2015. In dacoity, there were three cases registered against just one in 2015 while just three cases of preparation to commit dacoity were registered in 2016 against nine in 2015. In other cases of abduction also, there was a nominal increase as 489 cases were registered against 488 cases on the same in 2015,” said Sikarwar, adding that there was also an increase in the number of cases of burglary in 2016, with 982 cases registered against 943 cases in 2015.

He said that in 2017, the main priority of the city police will be to curb vehicle lifting, road accidents and crime against women.

“New CCTV cameras will be installed at spots identified by the police, where the most number of vehicle lifting have been reported. It is important to curb vehicle lifting because it will also bring down the number of other crimes — criminals mostly use stolen vehicles. Apart from this, the police will also run awareness campaigns in the public and visit girl hostels in the city to make them aware about crime against women,” said Sikarwar.