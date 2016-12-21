Son arrested for BJP women wing leader’s murder in Bhopal

The police on Tuesday arrested the son of a BJP women’s wing leader for allegedly shooting her dead. According to the police, Aman (22) shot his mother Jameela Bi on November 30 with a country-made pistol at her Gautam Nagar residence in Bhopal after she opposed his marriage to a girl of his choice.

Aman roused the police’s suspicions as he often changed his statement — he had earlier said that on the day of the incident, he was sleeping in the hall and had found his mother lying dead in the afternoon. However, he later changed his story.

“From day one, the police were suspecting the deceased’s son as he sometimes told the police that his mother died of an electric shock, while on other occasions, he said she died due to the blast of a gas cylinder’s regulator. He also told the police that on the day of the incident, he was sleeping in the hall while his mother was inside when someone entered the house and killed his mother,” superintendent of police (north) Arvind Saxena told HT.

Saxena said that when Aman was interrogated, he confessed to the crime.

“During interrogation, he said… he wanted to marry a girl in their locality. Jameela was opposing his decision and tried to make him marry a girl of her own choice. On November 30, both of them had a heated argument on the issue, after which Aman… took out a loaded .315 bore country-made pistol and shot Jameela, killing her instantly,” said Saxena.

“The police have also recovered the pistol and have registered a case against him under relevant sections of IPC. He was produced before the court which later sent him to jail,” he said.