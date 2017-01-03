Bhopal tops in deaths at railway crossing accidents, MP ranked 4th

Bhopal recorded 68 deaths in accidents at railway crossings in 2015 – highest among 89 cities in the country – and Madhya Pradesh stood fourth with 224 such deaths, a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report said.

The report put railway accidents in India in 2015 at 28,466, compared to 27,443 in 2014. MP registered 1817 railway accidents in 2015 against 1926 in 2014 – a drop of about 5.7 %. The state came fifth on the railway accidents list topped by Maharashtra with 7806 cases.

MP stood fourth in railway-crossing accidents with 224 cases -- 101 mishaps more than that of 2014. Haryana topped this list in 2015 with 1290 cases.

In the 1817 railway accidents, 1850 people died in Madhya Pradesh, putting the state on the fifth position. Maharashtra topped the list with 4719 deaths, followed by Uttar Pradesh (4472 deaths), West Bengal (2545) and Bihar (1891).

The NCRB report said MP registered 224 deaths in as many accidents at railway crossings. Haryana topped in deaths, followed by Uttar Pradesh (340 deaths) and Andhra Pradesh (268).

According to the report, 89 big cities registered 231 deaths in accidents at railway crossings in 2015. Bhopal also topped the list with 89 deaths in 2014, like in 2015 with 68 deaths. Bhopal was followed by Ahmedabad with 44 deaths and Surat with 24 deaths in 2015.

A senior railway official refuted the figures on the condition of anonymity. “The figure of 68 deaths due to accidents at railway crossings in 2015 is wrong because in Bhopal area most of the gates at crossings were closed by August 2015 and the remaining ones are all manned. The figures are not true,” said the official.

MP topped in railway accidents due to signalmen’s error -- 67 out of 90 in the country. Maharashtra came second with 17 cases and Assam third with 4.

DEATHS DUE TO ACCIDENTS AT RLY CROSSINGS IN 2015 IN 89 CITIES

Total- 231

1. Bhopal- 68

2. Ahmedabad- 44

3. Surat- 24

ACCIDENTS AT RAILWAY CROSSINGS IN 2015 IN INDIA

1. Haryana- 1286

2. Uttar Pradesh- 340

3. Andhra Pardesh- 268

4. Madhya Pradesh- 224

5. West Bengal- 130

RAILWAY ACCIDENTS IN INDIA IN 2015

1. Maharashtra- 7806

2. Uttar Pradesh- 4431

3. West Bengal- 2726

4. Bihar- 1889

5. Madhya Pradesh- 1817

DEATHS DUE TO RAILWAY ACCIDENTS IN 2015

1. Maharashtra- 4719

2. Uttar Pradesh- 4472

3. West Bengal- 2545

4. Bihar- 1891

5. Madhya Pradesh- 1850