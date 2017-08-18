Bhopali style welcome to Amit Shah: From dancing horse, colourful umbrellas, vintage jeeps, to burqa clad women and tiger dance.
From a dancing horse, to specially made colourful umbrellas, to people following Amit Shah’s cavalcade in vintage jeeps, taking selfies, to burqa clad women from Old Bhopal showering flowers to supporters performing Bagh nritya (tiger dance) attired in tiger attires. This is how BJP president was welcomed in the city lakes here this morning by scores of welcome stalls all along the 12 km-stretch from state hanger to the party headquarter.bhopal Updated: Aug 18, 2017 19:51 IST
Neeraj Santoshi, Hindustan Times, Bhopal