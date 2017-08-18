 Bhopali style welcome to Amit Shah: From dancing horse, colourful umbrellas, vintage jeeps, to burqa clad women and tiger dance. | bhopal | Hindustan Times
Bhopali style welcome to Amit Shah: From dancing horse, colourful umbrellas, vintage jeeps, to burqa clad women and tiger dance.

From a dancing horse, to specially made colourful umbrellas, to people following Amit Shah’s cavalcade in vintage jeeps, taking selfies, to burqa clad women from Old Bhopal showering flowers to supporters performing Bagh nritya (tiger dance) attired in tiger attires. This is how BJP president was welcomed in the city lakes here this morning by scores of welcome stalls all along the 12 km-stretch from state hanger to the party headquarter.

bhopal Updated: Aug 18, 2017 19:51 IST
Bhopal, India - Aug. 18, 2017: BJP president Amit Shah being welcomed during his arrival for three day visit in Bhopal, India, on Friday, August 18, 2017. (Photo by Mujeeb Faruqui/Hindustan Times)
Bhopal, India - Aug. 18, 2017: BJP president Amit Shah being welcomed during his arrival for three day visit in Bhopal, India, on Friday, August 18, 2017. (Photo by Mujeeb Faruqui/Hindustan Times)(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT Photo)
