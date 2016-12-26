Bhopalis take a walk through city’s grand past

About 300 architecture students, around 100 from Punjab, and large number of residents of the city started off their day on Sunday with a heritage walk ‘My Culture, My Bhopal’ that covered the important heritage sites in the state capital. The walk organized jointly by the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Corporation, Approach Education was aimed to generate awareness about the rich heritage of the city.

The 5 kilometre walk that begun from Rani Kamlapati Mahal, near Chhota Taalab covered around 18 monuments of historical importance before it concluded at Taj Mahal Palace at Shahjehanabad. Some of the heritage spots covered included the tombs of Faiz Mohammmed and Ma Ji Sahib, Gauhar Mahal, Moti Mahal Tajul Masjid and Moti Masjid among others.

The heritage walk was led by renowned architect SM Hussain while minister of state for gas relief & rehabilitation Vishwas Sarang also joined the walk on its way at Sadar Manzil. Hussain took the group across the 18 destinations and weaved the story of each heritage spot in lucid detail.

“By walking through lanes of the old walled city one can really observe and understand its culture: arts and architecture, religious places, its traditions and its landscape”, is what participants described about the ‘heritage walk’ in the city of lakes. Some of them described the walk as a tryst with the Nawabi culture and a feel of the royal city.

Yuvraj Patole, general manager, marketing, MP Tourism said, “The city has immense archaeological, historical and political importance attached to it. The origin of the city dates back to the eleventh century when Raja Bhoj founded the Bhojpal City. However the Bhopal of today was built during the eighteenth century by Dost Mohammed.”

“There is an old Chinese proverb which says that going for a walk informs you more than reading a book. And people nowadays have taken this seriously. There is a digital overload which is in fact prodding people to participate in the wholesome sensory experiences,” said Shahwar from Approach Education & Welfare Society. He said that there is a desire of the urban population to explore their city before anywhere else.

“In these urban settings we commute to point A to B. Exploration is not much of a concept. Such kind of walks are an opportunity to explore point A to Z and people are showing interest in that,” said Manmohan another participant.

Ritika an architecture student was awed at the rich heritage of the city. She said, “The architecture and engineering of the Nawabi era was unmatched.”