Though the ruling party is celebrating chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s completing 12 years in office with a slogan ’12 saal, bemisaal’ , the celebration is apparently marred by NCRB report for the year 2016 which was released on Thursday, hardly 24 hours after Chouhan achieved the feat which none of his predecessors have been able to achieve in the history of Madhya Pradesh.

Also, the report came within 48 hours of the home minister Bhupendra Singh’s statement that ‘Madhya Pradesh govt is committed to make MP safe and secure for our girls’ and that government will put in all out efforts to create a secure atmosphere for women in the state.

What made the matter worse for the ruling party is Opposition Congress succeeding in getting its demand conceded by the speaker state assembly Dr Sitasharan Sharma after a stalemate of 3 days to allow a discussion on crimes against women in the state.

The demand was accepted on Thursday for the discussion on Friday, hours before the NCRB statistics hit the headlines putting Madhya Pradesh on the top of the crime chart in the country as far as rape incidents are concerned.

All this scenario led to a flurry of activities in the government with the police officers including director general of police Rishi Kumar Shukla coming out with their clarifications.

The NCRB report has given a shot in the Opposition’s arm to attack and corner the government during the discussion on crimes against women. The Opposition has already been accusing the government for long of having miserably failed in providing safety to women in the state as a result of which Madhya Pradesh continues to remain on the top of the rape incidents crime chart in the country.

The state government recently faced a major embarrassment when a civil services aspirant 19-year-old was gang raped in the vicinity of Habibganj railway station in the middle of the capital city.

Reacting upon the NCRB report for the year 2016 Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted, “Ground reality of security of women in Madhya Pradesh- highly shameful. 4882 rape cases in 2016, Madhya Pradesh no. 1 again in rape incidents.”

Leader Opposition in state assembly Ajay Singh said the central government had told chief minister amidst his celebrations of 12 years that MP was no. 1 in terms of insecurity of women and crimes against tribals.

Minister of state for cooperative Vishwas Sarang said it was wrong to say Madhya Pradesh was the most unsafe for women. The fact was the BJP government believed in true reporting of crimes and also a number of stringent measures had been taken to check crimes against women.