BJP leader Raja Dubey collapses on stage in Sagar, dies

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raja Dubey collapsed at a programme on Saturday to welcome Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is undertaking his ‘Vikas Yatra’, to Sagar and died, party leaders said.

Dubey, the BJP’s district president, fainted on the stage during the programme at Banda town, right before Chouhan could reach there. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

“The public meeting was going on in Banda, where he fainted and fell on the stage,” said the a party leader present there.

State ministers expressed their grief over Dubey’s demise.

“Raja Dubey was like my younger brother. A friend during happiness or grief, his death is a personal loss to me,” said state home minister Bhupendra Singh.