INDORE: Madhya Pradesh saw two newborn girl children being abandoned by their parents in two different incidents on Friday. Of the two, one was mauled by dogs in Indore.

The mauled body of the newborn girl child in Indore was found from the campus of state-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) hospital. A similar case was also reported from Gwalior wherein the body of a newborn was found lying in a garbage bin. The body was found in a packed polythene near the office of electricity department.

The body of the newborn girl found in Indore was identified as the child of one Seema, wife of Mangilal. It is being assumed that the child is barely a day or two old. The identity of the Gwalior child who is alive is yet to be ascertained.

The identification of the body from Indore was done through the information written on the hand band which hospitals tie to the hands of newborns to make identification easier in nursery.

However, police are trying to track the parents as the hand band doesn’t have any address on it.

“The child was brought to the hospital by an auto driver named Iqbal Khan. He spotted the body lying in the garden area of the MY hospital premises. When we examined the child it was brought dead and had dog bites on its legs and hands” said Dr Indira Narang, medical officer MY hospital.

Though the hospital authorities remain mum on whether the child was delivered in the hospital only, sources inside the hospitals confirm that a patient named Seema was admitted in the gynecology department a couple of days back.

“A patient by similar name had come and had delivered a girl child. The baby was alive. It was apparently the fourth child of the couple and the previous three were also girls. Hence, it is possible that the child was abandoned for this reason,” said a senior doctor on conditions of anonymity.

When superintendent MY hospital Dr VS Pal was contacted to speak on this issue he denied having any information on this issue.

Though the case might sound to be appalling in nature, it is definitely not a rare one at the state run MY hospital, the teaching hospital of MGM Medical College, Indore. Last year in June only, stray dogs had walked away with the body of a stillborn from the burns unit of the hospital.

A similar incident was also witnessed recently in Hamidia hospital another state run government hospital and the teaching hospital of Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. It was reported on December 22 that rats ate the eyes of a dead woman who was admitted at the hospital.

Later on chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan inspected the hospital and ordered shifting of the then additional chief secretary Medical Education Prabhanshu Kamal and the dean of the medical college Dr Ulka Shrivastava. Director medical education Madhya Pradesh GS Patel was suspended later.