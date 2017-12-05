Body shaming women sportspersons is like insulting the nation: Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik

Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik feels body shaming women sportspersons is like insulting the pride of our country.

Her comments came at a function in Bhopal where she was awarded Rs 25 lakh by the Madhya Pradesh sports department for winning the bronze medal in Rio Olympics 2016.

“Jin mahila khiladiyon ne desh ko samman dilaya, unper body shaming comment karna, desh ke samman ko insult karna hai (Body shaming those women sportspersons who made the nation proud is like insulting the pride of the country),” Sakshi said.

“Why do people forget that they recognise woman sportspersons for bringing laurels to the country with their hard work and excellence in the field, and not because of their clothes or personal life? People shouldn’t interfere in the personal life of any woman, because by doing so they demean themselves,” she said.

In September, Indian women cricket team captain Mithali Raj was trolled on Twitter after she posted a picture of herself wearing a spaghetti top. She was also body shamed for posting another picture with fellow cricketer after winning runners-up trophy at the cricket world cup. Both the time, she shut her critics with her cool replies.

Earlier, tennis star Sania Mirza and international badminton player Jwala Gutta have also been trolled for their dressing sense.

Sakshi Malik said she believed in slamming critics with her performance.

“I also faced criticism and absurd comments by people, who were affected by the vice of gender discrimination. They used to tell my parents that wrestling was a game where only boys could excel. Hence, they (parents) should send my brother,” she said.

When asked how she fought back such people, Sakshi said “with her medals”.

“Now being a brand ambassador of ‘Beti bachao beti padhao’ of Haryana, I am trying to motivate parents to help their daughters chase their dreams,” she said.

Sakshi also praised the Madhya Pradesh government for bringing and passing the bill to award capital punishment to rapist of 12 years old girl and below.

“Other states should also come forward with such a bill as it will not only enhance the safety for women but also create a terror among those who want to commit such heinous crime,” she said.