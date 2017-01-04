Books to replace bouquets at school events in MP

The MP cabinet on Tuesday announced that guests at school education department programmes will be presented with books instead of bouquets.

The proposal to the effect was mooted by the department after minister of state for school education Deepak Joshi, at a programme on his birthday, accepted books and stationery as gifts instead of flowers.

Taking the idea forward, minister of school education Vijay Shah and deputy Deepak Joshi presented a set of literary books to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the meeting.

In another decision, the cabinet announced that village convergence facilitation centres will now run under the women and child development department in Bhopal district to implement the Union government’s Poorna Shakti Kendra Yojna. As many as 26 posts were approved for this centre.

“One district coordinator and 20 village coordinators will work for the functioning of the pilot project. Ten villages will be selected by the panchayat and rural development department as per the cluster of identified villages. Moreover, a sum of ₹1000 per month towards expenses as conveyance allowance will be paid to each village coordinator under the sanctioned budget to run the centre under the scheme,” an official release said.

“In context of plastic industries in the state, a plastic park at Gwalior district’s Biloua village and Dabra area are being developed under the Cluster Development Approach. The name Madhya Pradesh Plastic Development Corporation Gwalior Limited has been approved by the cabinet for the plastic project scheme. The speed of the project will be accelerated now. The total cost of the project is ₹83.43 crore,” the release said.

16 new posts for Maihar band

The cabinet gave its nod for the creation of 16 new posts in order to conserve the world-famous Maihar Band. Currently, 18 posts have been sanctioned, including 17 posts of musicians and one post of assistant band master.

“The glorified and unique tradition of classical music in the name of Maihar band is alive since 1918. Maihar band, the devotion of Padma Vibhushan late Ustad Allauddin Khan and his heritage, is known as a golden chapter of music history. An additional financial burden of ₹40 lakh annually will be borne by the state government... Maihar Band is considered as the national pride ,” the release said.