Bundelkhand farmers being duped in name of GST, crop bought with GST deduction

In a first of its kind case in Bundelkhand’s Sagar district some farmers have been allegedly duped by traders in name of GST.

At Rehli tehsil in Sagar district some farmers have complained to sub divisional magistrate (SDM ) that they had sold their Kharif crop to two traders at the Mandi, who deducted 1% from the total amount.

The farmers were told that 1% had been deducted as GST. Despite repeated pleas of the farmers, the traders didn’t listen to them. The farmers finally approached the district administration, which ordered the mandi secretary to conduct an investigation into the matter.

Farmer Rajaram Parihar from Sagar’s Achalpur village said he and his elder brother Rajkumar had gone to Rehli Krishi Upaj Mandi for selling their Kharif crop.

“After negotiations over purchase rate we agreed to sell our crop to two traders. We sold Soybean and masoor dal to the traders. Citing financial constraint they told us that the payment of Rs 2 lakh would be made on October 25. When Rajkumar met these two traders on October 25, they gave us ‘kachha bill’ (informal receipt ) and cash amounting to Rs 1,98,000 and verbally told that 1% had been deducted against GST”, he said.

Parihar said, “We argued and protested with these traders but they did not listen to us and told that this rule started with GST. We even complained to krishi mandi officials but even they did not listen. Later as the last resort we complained to Rehli SDM.”

When contacted, MLK Khare, Rehli SDM told HT that a complaint was received from farmers’ side over charging of 1 % GST by grain traders.

“It is illegal and I have ordered Rehli mandi secretary to inquire the matter and submit a report at the earliest. Strict action will be taken against the guilty. Farmers need to be vigilant and report such issues to us”, he said.

Rehli Mandi Secretary Dinesh Khare told HT that a show cause notice had been issued to the traders.