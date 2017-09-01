Chinese soldier dies in MP, his last wish to visit homeland unfulfilled

Div Shu Nag Jung, the youngest of the two Chinese soldiers who served time in India for espionage before settling in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, died on Wednesday with his last two wishes – visiting China again and getting Indian citizenship — remaining unfulfilled.

Jung, 70, died of brain haemorrhage in a hospital in Nagpur.

“My father wanted to visit China once before his death. His desire arose after fellow PLA soldier, Wang Qi, who had also been arrested for spying ... had visited China early this year ...” Sunil Janbandhu, his son told HT.

“Wang Qi had a large number of relatives in China, whereas my father had none. Who would look after him there? Even then we were thinking of other options since he was so keen.” Jung’s desire to become an Indian citizen also remained unfulfilled.

“He had applied several times, and did the rounds of the offices, but nothing happened,” said Sunil.