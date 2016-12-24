Christmas Photowalk in Bhopal captures festivity

In the series of Bhopal Photowalks, a special photowalk was organised before Christmas to capture festivity in Bhopal by photography enthusiast Anil Gulati. About 12-15 young photographers of Bhopal participated in the same. The team visited St Francis Church which is the oldest one in Bhopal, followed by Orthodox Cathedral and Church of North India in Ashoka Garden and Church’s at Link road. They tried to capture festivity and lights around celebrations.

Decked Jehangirabad church captured on camera. (HT photo)

“For us it was important to use camera to click festivity and share it on Bhopalwalk Facebook page and encourage photography of positive happenings in Bhopal,” shared Anil Gulati.

Chaitanya, a young photographer, was excited to be part of this; he has been part of many photowalks and enjoys to explore Bhopal through the lens of camera.’

St. Cathedral church in Ashoka Garden. (HT photo)

Mohsin Khan shared, “with all major festivals in city we do photowalks with young photographers and this enthuses newness and capture positivity in Bhopal which is shared on Bhopalwalk Facebook page and on instagram and Twitter to give my city a positive push.”

The team clicked pictures of lights, church’s and festivity around Christmas, and comprised of Yash, Ravi, Aakash, Khushbu, Satish, Vijendra, Anshul, Anuj, Krishna, Anuj Satyavat, Chaitanya, Rishu, Mohsin and Sanskar.