Constable aspirants in MP get another shot to prove credentials

The 320 youth, who have cleared the Madhya Pradesh police constables recruitment online exam and physical test, but were not selected owing to a mismatch of fingerprints, will be given another opportunity to prove their credentials on January 10 and 11.

Being hit by the multi-crore Vyapam scam, both Vyapam and the state police introduced a unique barcode for each candidate during the online exam and every candidate’s entry at online exam centres was recorded visually and their fingerprints were scanned. Those who cleared the online exam had to go through another round of fingerprint scanning for appearing in the October physical proficiency test.

However, there was a mismatch of fingerprints of 320 candidates. Since their pictures and barcode matched with those from the online exam, they were slotted as provisionally selected for final recruitment after the physical test.

Now, the state police will hold a two-day special camp in six cities — Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain and Sagar — to give a last opportunity to the candidates.

According to ADG (selection and recruitment) Pragya Richa Srivastava, half the candidates will feature at the January 10 camp, while the remaining will feature at the next day’s camp, to be held in all the aforementioned cities barring Bhopal.

“At the two-day special camp, we’ll scan the fingerprints of these 320 provisionally selected candidates. After getting fresh fingerprints, it will be matched with the two other fingerprints. If the fingerprints match this time, the candidate will automatically form part of finally selected candidates,” said Srivastava.

“In case of those candidates whose fingerprints don’t match again, we’ll match their pictures, video recordings of both tests and all the relevant documents brought by them. If all this matches, they could be placed among those finally selected,” maintained Srivastava.

Those who fail to turn up at the two-day camp in six cities will automatically come under category of wrongdoers, followed by suitable action against them.