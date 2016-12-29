Cutting across party lines, they pay tribute to Patwa

Madhya Pradesh governor Om Prakash Kohli, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and political leaders expressed their grief over the death of former chief minister Sunder Lal Patwa on Wednesday.

Patwa, who was also a union minister, died of cardiac arrest at his official residence at Bhopal on Wednesday morning. He was 92.

“Patwa’s death is an irreparable loss to the state. He was a great and popular state leader besides a skilled administrator and a well wisher of poor and farmers,” said the governor.

Kohli mentioned that late Patwa was a simple and courteous person and his works for the state couldn’t be forgotten.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his last respects to the mortal remains of the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Sunder Lal Patwa, in Bhopal on Wednesday. (Praveen Bajpai/HT photo)

The chief minister in his condolence message said Patwa had given a new direction to the state‘s politics.

“Patwa Ji was respected by all the political parties and without him state politics is unimaginable. Moreover, he used to hold special place in the public life and his death is an irreparable loss. Madhya Pradesh is incomplete without him,” said Chouhan, declaring three days state mourning.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said, “I was deeply pained to hear the news regarding Sunderlal ji Patwa. He was a hardworking and spirited leader of Madhya Pradesh. The state has suffered irreparable loss.”

Former chief minister and BJP leader Kailash Joshi said Patwa’s death was his personal loss. He worked relentlessly for the uplifting of tribals, poor and weaker section of the society.

Public relations minister Narottam Mishra said an era had come to an end with death of Sunder Lal Patwa. For him, politics was a means to serve the downtrodden section of the society.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Patwa was a founder member of Bharatiya Jansangh and he sacrificed everything for the organisation.

Advani, Naidu to attend last rites

Senior BJP leader LK Advani and Union minister Venkaiah Naidu will attend the funeral ceremony of Patwa at Kukdeshwar on Thursday, as per the BJP’s media cell.