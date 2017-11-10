Dalit woman ‘gang raped’ in abandoned factory near Indore

A Dalit woman has accused a businessman and his two employees of gang raping her at an abandoned factory in Manglia, near Indore, on October 30.

The revelation on Thursday evening — because the woman feared being ostracised by her community — comes close on the heels of the gang rape of a UPSC aspirant in Bhopal on November 2.

The woman, a daily wager, had worked for Mahesh Gole alias Manoj, the businessman, earlier, and had gotten into his car at Teen Imli Square that night when returning from Palsud village where she had gone to visit her sister.

Instead of taking her to her home in Vijay Nagar area, Gole, his driver Salim Khan and another employee Santosh Gole drover her around the city before taking her to the abandoned factory in Manglia and raping her.

They again forced her into the car and drove around and finally dropped her at Mhow bypass road at around 1.30 am. Before leaving, they threatened to kill her if she told about the incident to anyone.

The woman managed to reach her home and told her husband about the incident.

Shipra police station in-charge Meena Karnawat said that initially the woman was reluctant to lodge a report due to fear of being ostracised, but her extended family and friends convinced her and they lodged a report on Thursday evening.

A case has been registered under sections of rape and the SC/ST Act. Shipra police have recovered some of her clothes from the abandoned factory.

Sources said all three accused have been arrested, but the police have not confirmed it.