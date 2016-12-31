Damoh coldest in state at 6°C, temperature dips in most parts

Cold winds from North India lowered the temperature in parts of Madhya Pradesh. Damoh was the coldest place in the plain region of the state and recorded a temperature of 6 degrees Celsius on Thursday night.

“The night temperature in Damoh settled at 6 degrees Celsius,” said Dr Anupam Kashyapi, director, IMD, Bhopal.

“The north and north-easterly winds lowered the temperature across MP in the last two days. The temperature has also decreased in many parts of Rajasthan and Odisha,” he said.

Besides Damoh, Malanjkhand, registered minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius followed by Umaria with 6.9, Betul with 7.0 and Chhindwara with 7.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Bhopal registered a maximum and minimum temperature of 28.3 and 11.1 degrees Celsius on Friday. Indore recorded 30.0 and 11.6, Gwalior registered 26.1/ 10.3, Jabalpur was at 26.1 and 9.4 while Khajuraho recorded 26.0 and 09.4 degrees Celsius on Friday.

As per the meteorology department, weather is likely to be dry all over the state. “There are chances of fog at isolated places over Rewa division, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur and Panna districts,” added Kashyapi.