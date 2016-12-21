Note ban a big scam, says Kejriwal in Bhopal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called demonetisation a ₹8-lakh-crore scam, alleging that the November 8 ban on high-value notes aimed at mobilising money to waive off loans of equal amount given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s friends. Kejriwal was in Bhopal on Monday.

“Modi has waived loans of ₹1.14 lakh crore given to billionaires and millionaires by banks. After the loan breather, the condition of the banks deteriorated,” he said here on Tuesday, addressing a meeting during his first visit to Madhya Pradesh after he became the CM.

“Prime Minister announced demonetisation to help the banks get money from people so that he is able to waive off loans of ₹8 lakh crore given to his industrialist friends,” Kejriwal said at the meeting, called the ‘parivartan rally’.

Arvind Kejriwal waves at AAP workers on his arrival in Bhopal on Tuesday. (PTI)

He said he was opposing the Prime Minister’s policies, but considered him an honest politician. The perception, he said, changed after he got income tax department documents based on raids on some industrial houses. “The documents have 7 entries in the name of Gujarat CM in 2013. Everybody knows who was the Gujarat CM then. The total amount mentioned was ₹40.10 crore.”

Lack of inquiry into the documents, he said, raised his doubts. “Similarly, the documents have two entries of ₹5 crore each against the name of CM in Madhya Pradesh. No inquiry was conducted into this also.”

Kejriwal said, “Prime Minsiter is asking people to show patriotism by standing in queues. When common people are facing trouble, Modi waived off loan of ₹1200 crore of Vijay Mallya about a week back.”

The PM’s mother also had to stand in a line. “How could a son allow his 90-year-old mother to stand in a queue?” he asked.

AAP workers protesting demonetisation during parivartan rally. (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT photo)

Modi sought 50 days to resolve the cash crisis, “but I have doubts if people can get their money back even after January 1, 2017,” he said, emphasising that demonetisation has hit trade, business and also labourers hard.

He wondered how demonetisation of ₹1000 notes and introduction of ₹2,000 bills can curb corruption. “By introducing ₹2,000 notes, the PM has made way for corrupt people more convenient as they can store more money in less space.”

If the PM is serious about ending corruption, he should send the 648 people, who have stashed black money in Swiss banks, to jail, Kejriwal said. “The PM has a file on the people who have deposited money in Swiss banks.”

The PM wants people to spend ₹2.5 lakh on marriages, but his friend in Bengaluru spent ₹500 crore on his daughter’s wedding, he said.

Targeting Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, he said the BJP and the Congress had a tacit understanding to allow each other to rule and indulge in corruption.

AAP supporters during the rally. (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT photo)

“Rahul Gandhi ne kaha tha ki aisa khulasa karenge ki bhoochal aa jayega par teen din pahle we Modi ji se milne pahunch gaye. (Rahul Gandhi had announced he would expose corruption that would lead to a sort of an earthquake, but he went to see PM three days back,” said Kejriwal.

‘No justice to gas victims’

Kejriwal said even 32 years after the Bhopal gas tragedy, the Congress and BJP failed to ensure justice to the victims.

Kejriwal abruptly stopped his speech after some people created ruckus in the rally, saying BJP workers were trying to disturb the meeting.