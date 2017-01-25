Bhopal: Two and a half months after demonetisation, union minister of state for labour Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday said the government had not conducted any impact assessment survey on demonetisation, emphasising the claims of its impact were being exaggerated.

Dattatreya said this while responding to the queries of reporters regarding large number of people having lost jobs due to demonetisation.

On Tuesday evening, Dattatreya was briefing media persons about the proceedings of the day long regional labour conference of North and Central regions states held here. Senior government functionaries from labour department from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh participated in the conference

“The impact of the demonetisation is temporary. The claims of the economic slowdown are exaggerated. There is no official impact assessment of the demonetisation yet”, he said.

Dattatreya said to ease the tension of demonetisation, initiatives had been taken by the labour ministry in collaboration with the states and banks on financial inclusion of workers.

“The response has been amazing with 1.4 lakh camps held nationwide and 44.5 lakh banks accounts opened”, he said.

The minister also announced that the ESI’s 100 bedded hospital in Bhopal would be upgraded to a 200 bedded super specialty hospital and ten employment exchanges in MP would be developed as model career centres.

“A new 300 bedded hospital at a cost of Rs 300 crore will be constructed at Indore. Besides, 12 dispensaries will be upgraded to six bedded hospitals”, he added.

Dattatreya said major labour reforms had been taken up by the government for simplification and amalgamation of 43 labour laws into four labour codes like code on wages, code on industrial relations , code on safety and working conditions.