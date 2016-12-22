Dental students protest over cancellation of admissions in MP

Dental students of 2014-15 batch staged a demonstration in Gwalior on Wednesday against cancellation of their admissions by the Madhya Pradesh high court for getting into colleges on the basis of Class 12 marks.

The December 16 decision came one and a half years after Punjab and Haryana high court verdict that had declared the admission of dental students on the basis of marks of Class 12 as invalid, the students said.

After the Punjab and Haryana high court’s decision, the Dental Council of India (DCI) had ordered cancellation of admission of all the students of 2014-15 batch. But, the colleges in Madhya Pradesh moved the Jabalpur high court that allowed the students to appear in the first year exam.

“We had taken admission according to the rules of state government and government and colleges should fight for us,” the students said.

“DCI rule is not a new one. It was in the rule book from 2007 but the rules were suddenly implemented for our batch. We have spent our three years in BDS. Where will we go now?” said a student, demanding that the college authorities come up with a solution to save their future.

A private dental college chairman, Kaushal Singh, said, “We are ready to support the students. The admissions were held according to rules and regulations of the state government.”