Desi look at varsity convocation

A large number of people wearing orange, pink, yellow and red turbans and stoles sitting heading towards an auditorium not to attend a cultural or traditional programme but a convocation ceremony of Laxmibai National University of Physical Education (LNIPE) held at Gwalior on Thursday.

In the 8th convocation ceremony of LNIPE, mortarboard (black cap) and gown were replaced by turban and stole.

The girl students wore white saree while boys students wore white kurta-pyjama.

The red turbans and stoles were for Bachelor of Physical education students, yellow for Master in Physical Education students, orange for diploma students, pink for PhD students and purple for MPhil students.

The idea behind introducing the traditional colourful dress code was to follow the Indian culture and tradition.

LNIPE vice chancellor Dilip Dureh said, “The decision of introducing new dress code was taken to boost the Indian culture and tradition. All the pious colours of our culture have been chosen for the dress code. Mortarboard and gowns reflected British culture but new dress code is purely Indian and students liked it.”

A PhD student Parul Shukla said, “This was my second convocation of LNIPE as I did my post graduation, MPhil and PhD from this university only. But this year, it was totally a different experience as I was wearing pink turban and stole with white saree. I liked this colourful experiment.”

However, some students disapproves the new dress code as it gave feel of attending a marriage ceremony or cultural event.

A MPEd students, who didn’t wish to be named said, “If they wanted to Indianise the dress for convocation, they should have introduced colourful jackets. The function was looking like a cultural event not an educational event.”

The Indian dress code has also been introduced at the convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Medical (MGM), College, Indore on Tuesday.

Students took hippocratic oath in white coat and colouful turbans.