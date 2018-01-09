Eight-year-old kidnapped, killed, tutor arrested

An 8-year-old boy studying in class 2 was kidnapped and killed at Bairahgarh town at outskirts of Bhopal on Monday. Police detained his private tutor Vishal Rupani alias Bittu on suspicion of his involvement in the crime and later arrested him on his confession.

Bharat alias Kartik, son of Parasram Mahavar, a resident of Bairagarh was reported missing on Monday evening after he didn’t return home from his school in the afternoon and despite a frantic search by his parents and relatives he couldn’t be found.

Employees of a toll plaza spotted a gunny bag late in the evening and informed police about it. The police recovered the strangulated and dead body of the child.

A CCTV footage showed the child going inside a shop along with the accused where the latter worked and later the accused dragging a gunny bag outside the shop. The tutor lives in the same locality in which parents of the child live.

According to Bairagarh police, the child’s mother Savita Mahavar in her statement before the police suspected involvement of the home tutor who, she alleged, had threatened her with dire consequences after she had objected to his objectionable behaviour. The family asked him about a couple of months back to stop coming for teaching due to his behaviour.