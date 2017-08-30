 Ex-Rajasthan cop arrested | bhopal | Hindustan Times
Aug 30, 2017-Wednesday
New Delhi
Ex-Rajasthan cop arrested with 18.8 kg opium

Two persons including a Rajasthan police constable, who has been terminated from service, have been arrested by the Neemuch police with 18.8 kg of opium

bhopal Updated: Aug 30, 2017 18:55 IST
HT Correspondent
The accused from whom cops seized 18.8 kg opium
letters@hindustantimes.com

Two persons including a Rajasthan police constable, who has been terminated from service, have been arrested by the Neemuch police with 18.8 kg of opium.

The smugglers were carrying the drugs in bags with ‘Vimal Gutka’ tags.

Neemuch SP Tushar Kant Vidyarthi said they had received tip off that the consignment was being carried in a SUV (RJ-09-TA-1331).The drugs were being carried from village Lodkia, Mahargarh to Bhilwara, Rajasthan. The vehicle was stopped at the Navralpura phata and on checking the drugs were found. Riaz Khan and Aamir who were in the vehicle were arrested. During questioning Riaz Khan admitted that he was a suspended constable of Rajasthan police.

