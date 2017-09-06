Explosion rocks house in MP, killing two-year-old child playing nearby

An explosion rocked a house in Bundelkhand’s Damoh district leading to its collapse and killing of a two-year-old boy playing nearby.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning in Madiadoh village of Damoh district.

Local sources said around 10.30 am the house of one Haricharan Kadera located in Madiadoh’s Indira Colony collapsed due to an explosion, which allegedly happened due to storage of explosive material meant for making crackers in the house.

The house walls were torn tore apart to pieces. Haricharan’s grandson Rupesh who was playing near the house was killed in this incident. The other family members were not present in the house at time of the incident.

Local sources said Haricharan had a licence for manufacturing fire crackers and had two more buildings other than the one in which the explosion took place. One of these buildings is located away from the residential area and that was mentioned on official record as the place for manufacturing fire crackers.

Madiadoh police station officer Ashok Nimama said family members of the deceased boy told them that electricity was shut off since early morning and around 10.30 am when it resumed, there was an explosion.

Nimama said prima facie however given the presence of the fire cracker threads and traces of explosive material found in the area, the incident was caused due to an explosion in the fire cracker making material.

This is not the first such incident in the state during last two years. In June 25 people, including 19 women, died in an explosion in Balaghat, about 440 km south east of Bhopal, caused by an explosion at a fire cracker factory in Khari village.

Earlier, at least six people of a family were killed and several injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory inside a house in Seonda area of Datia district in April this year.

At least seven people were killed after a major fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Indore’s Ranipura in April this year.

In September last year one person was killed and fourteen injured after fire and explosions at a fire cracker factory in Chhatarpur district.