Faces of hundreds of innocent kids drove me to risk my life: Cop

“It has been the best feeling in my life till date. After running for nearly 800 metres and throwing the artillery shell at a deserted place, the relieved students who were earlier scared, met me and thanked me. A senior teacher of the school also expressed his gratitude for saving nearly 400 children in his school”, said head constable Abhishek Patel in an interview to HT , who received cash reward award of Rs 50,000 from Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at CM’s residence here on Monday.

On Sunday evening Chouhan had announced an award of Rs 50,000 for Sagar district’s head constable Abhishek Patel for risking his life by running nearly a kilometre with an artillery shell to save lives of 400 children at a school, in the backyard of which, the shell was found.

Son of an assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI), the 32-year-old Abhishek Patel recounted what happed that day (Friday).

“That day I was on duty on Dial 100 stationed at Surkhi police station. The Bhopal Dial 100 control room informed us about a bomb type shell lying near a school in Chitora village. We immediately rushed towards the school. When we reached there, I found the shell was very close to the school. I became very anxious as around a month back a similar unexploded explosive/shell was found at Bannad village under the jurisdiction of our police station”, he said.

Patel said that time army officials had told them that if it explodes, it can cause damage within 500 metres area. “I remembered it and instantly picked up the shell and ran around 800 metres, carrying it on my shoulders and threw at a deserted place”, he said.

On what drove him to risk his life, Patel, who himself has two kids, said the faces of hundreds of innocent school children drove him to risk his life and remove the shell from the vicinity of the school.

“My father who is posted at Banda tehsil in Sagar district as assistant sub inspector of police has been a big influence why I joined police and did what I did that day. Also my senior officials IG Sagar Range Satish Saxena and Sagar SP SK Shukla have been my inspiration”, said Patel, who hails from MP’s Damoh district and has been in the police service since 2007.

On cash reward announced by CM, Patel said, “Award by chief minister has boosted our morale and given us satisfaction that if we work well, we can inspire others to do such good work”.

Asked whether he wants to say something to youth who want to join police, Patel said they should definitely join police as it is not just a means of earning livelihood; you also get to serve your country, ensure safety of your countrymen and work for peace in the society

On Monday morning, while presenting cash award of Rs 50,000 to Patel, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also gifted flowers to Patel and praised him for his conscientiousness and courage.