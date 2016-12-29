Family of deceased Chhatarpur farmer still faces social boycott

The family of a 70-year-old farmer who died at Ramtoriya village in Chhatarpur district’s Badi Malahra area on Friday after three men of his caste allegedly asked him to stand on a leg as a punishment for a cow calf’s death is still facing social boycott from his community.

The man, Har Singh Lodhi, was punished by a caste panchayat on Friday. The deceased’s foster son Daryav had alleged three men of his caste were responsible for his father’s death. Police have lodged a case against them under section 174 of the CrPC.

The deceased’s kin are facing boycott from their Lodhi community as the situation is still tense at Ramtauriya village. The family on Tuesday organised a ‘Shudhi Bhoj’ which was attended by only five Lodhi community persons although there are nearly 30 Lodhi families in the village. Members of other communities, however, did participate in it.

There is a widespread anger among his community people over Daryav’ allegation, a Lodhi community person told HT on condition of anonymity, adding the deceased had himself called a caste panchayat and followed purification rituals and died a natural death due to old age and ill health.

He also said Daryav was at enmity with three alleged accused -- Gondi Lodhi, Mardanh Lodhi and Karan Lodhi-- and on Friday had a heated argument with them over purification rituals. Thereafter he made this allegation against them.

Meanwhile on Tuesday evening, Badamalehra sub-divisional magistrate Divya Awasthi, sub-divisional officer (police) PK Saraswat and other officials reached the village and had a meeting with villagers, Lodhi community members and deceased farmer’s family.