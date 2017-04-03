Family ostracised in Shivpuri for killing calf

Bhopal A family has been ostracised in a village of Shivpuri district for allegedly killing a calf.

Panchayat of Sirsaud village penalised the family of Dashrath Sahu, which is a BPL card holder, to bear expenses on a ‘Kanya bhoj’, a ‘Bhagwat katha’ and marriage of someone’s daughter in the village.

This happened in the village which was adopted by union rural development minister Narendra Singh Tomar about a couple of years back to convert it into an ‘Adarsh gram’.

Dashrath Sahu, 38, was disturbed with a calf, who was destroying his crops. Ratanlal Sahu, a father of Dashrath caught the calf and fastened him with a tree. After 15 days, the calf died. When villagers came to know about it, they decided to boycott the family of Sahu.

A panchayat member AS Lodhi said, “In Hindu religion, cow is a reverred animal worshipped like a mother. Negligence and cruelty of the family amounted to a sin. That’s why the panchayat took the decision to ostracise them. To get rid of the sin, he has to follow all the instructions given by Panchayat.”

Everybody in the village has been asked to maintain a distance from the family and shopkeepers have been asked not to provide anything to them, he added.

Sahu said, “The death of calf was natural. I run a small vegetable shop in the village and it is very hard for me to make my both ends meet. How would I spend lakhs of rupees on such rituals?.”

“The villagers had also asked me to shave off my head and get ‘Gangajal’ from Allahabad. I have done this but now they have asked me to organise a Bhagwat Katha and a Kanya Bhoj but it is impossible for me to bear such huge expenses,” said Sahu.

Sahu said, “I have five daughters and it will be difficult for me to solemnize their marriage. Now, they have added one more.”

“Now, I am trying to get loan so that I could get rid of a sin which I didn’t do,” said Sahu.

Shivpuri collector O P Shrivastava said he just came to know about it and he sought a report from SDM.