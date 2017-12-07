FIR lodged against 4 after major PDS scam detected

An FIR was lodged against 3 traders, a madrasa management and a transporter on Wednesday after a major public distribution system (PDS) scam broke out during an inspection by the district administration authorities on Tuesday. Two officers of Civil Supply Corporation, Madhya Pradesh were suspended after the revelation. The FIR was lodged with Nishatpura police station.

The team of authorities raided Karond Mandi in Bhopal on Tuesday. The team seized 781 quintals of wheat in 1562 gunny bags and 144 quintals of rice in 288 gunny bags which had a seal of PDS, from three traders in the Mandi. Empty sacks were also found in possession of the traders.

The ration was meant for physically challenged, shelter homes and madrasas in Bhopal .

Talking to media persons food controller, Bhopal Jyoti Shahu said the traders and the transporter hatched a conspiracy in connivance with the officers of Civil Supply Corporation and management of Madarsa. The traders purchased the wheat and rice priced Rs 1 per kg for Rs 8 per kg. They were planning to sell it for Rs 24 to 28 per kg.”

Two officers of civil supply corporation PK Tiwari and Prakash were suspended after the raid.

According to sources, the transporter was found guilty of mixing soil and pebbles with wheat meant for the PDS. But nothing happened to improve the system. Now, the administration has cancelled the licence of the transporter.

However, Madarsa Board chairman Syed Imam Uddin refuted allegations of involvement of any Madarsa in any kind of corruption.

Syed said, “The Madarsas in the state have not received any ration for the past three months. There are several unregistered Madarsas which are operating in the state. Even, the name of Madarsa the name of which was mentioned in the scam is not registered one but fake.”

MP Civil Supplies Corporation swung into action after corruption came to light. The corporation chairman Dr Hitesh Vajpayee said, “We will take tough action against corrupt people. I have asked authorities to register an FIR for dacoity against the accused. We will inquire the matter thoroughly.”

However, opposition attacked the government for patronizing corrupt.

“This is a major corruption and it can’t be possible without involvement of heads of the departments. An independent probe should be ordered by the government,” said KK Mishra, spokesperson, MP Congress Committee.