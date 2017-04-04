MP says it doesn’t take seriously US Human Rights report

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government said it doesn’t take seriously the human rights report prepared by US in which there are five references about Madhya Pradesh, including the alleged encounter of eight suspected SIMI operatives and the famous Vyapam scam in the state.

Jayant Malaiya, state finance minister told HT that India has its own National Human Rights Commission and MP its State human rights commission. “We will take seriously what our human rights commissions have to say, not some foreign country like US or any other country. We know best how to deal with the ground reality here and we are doing that”, he said.

The US State department report on human right has made five references about Madhya Pradesh, including the alleged encounter of eight suspected SIMI operatives and the famous Vyapam scam in the state. The report on Human Rights Practices for 2016 for India also referred to cow vigilantism in MP’s Mandsaur, a custodial death and “highest untouchability practices” in the state.

Social activist Ajay Dubey in a press conference said on one side the state government was luring investors from US to invest in the state and on the other hand, the US had straightway has questioned the MP government on SIMI encounter and Vyapam case in the report. “It is an embarrassment for the state government that so many references have been made about the incidents in the state in the US human rights report. Such references should make the MP to introspect about its governance and the way it dealt with such issues”, he said

SIMI encounter is mentioned on the page 3 of the report under the heading “Arbitrary Deprivation of Life and other Unlawful or Politically Motivated Killings”. The report says on October 31, Madhya Pradesh police “reportedly killed eight suspected members of the outlawed Students’ Islamic Movement of India”, after they allegedly murdered a prison guard and escaped from the high-security Central Jail of Bhopal. “On November 1, the NHRC issued a formal complaint against the state government, police, and prison authorities, expressing concern about deaths. The Madhya Pradesh police appointed a special investigation team to investigate the killings”, it says.

Under the same section it also talks about an alleged custodial death in the state. The report says “On April 9, 20-year-old Sunil Yadav was found dead in Umri police station in Madhya Pradesh, four days after his arrest on charges of theft. Madhya Pradesh police suspended four police personnel and ordered a judicial inquiry”.

The report talks about famous Vyapam scam under the section “Corruption and Lack of Transparency in Government”.