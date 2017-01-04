Fog spikes mercury drop in Indore, delays minister’s flight in state capital

Fog greeted Indore residents on Tuesday, accompanied with a drop in temperature.

The weather department recorded poor visibility of 100 metres early morning on Tuesday, with the situation improving only past 9am when temperature started to rise.

A boy jogging along with his pet on a foggy morning in Indore. (Shankar Mourya/HT photo)

Visibility remained below 100 meters at 7 o'clock in the morning in Indore on Tuesday. (Shankar Mourya/HT photo)

“The drop in the temperature accompanied with fog was caused due to the impact by winds from north. It is for this reason that moisture could also be felt in the air. The temperatures can go down further if snowfall happens in Kashmir, as forecast by the meteorological department,” said an officer with the weather department.

Commuters brave the dense fog as visibility dips below 100 metres at 7am in Indore on Tuesday. (Shankar Mourya/HT photo)

In the last seven days, Tuesday was colder by 5 degrees in Indore. (Shankar Mourya/HT photo)

The department added that in the last seven days, Tuesday was colder by 5 degrees. “A rise in the temperature could be seen around December 28 with the minimum temperature hitting 13 to 14 degrees,” said the weather department.

The drop in the temperature accompanied with fog was caused due to the impact by winds from north. (Shankar Mourya/HT photo)

Though not much delay in flight timings was reported, trains from north India were reported to be running late.

The Malwa Express which starts from Jammu was reported to be running hours late. The train was delayed by two hours at Mathura station. Similarly, the Delhi-Kota inter-city express ran around 4 hours late. Several other trains were found to be running late due to fog. The maximum temperature recorded was 23.6 degrees Celsius.

AIR INDIA FLIGHT DELAYED IN BHOPAL

Heavy fog cover over the state capital delayed a Delhi-Bhopal Air India flight on Tuesday morning. The aircraft carrying minister of state for sports and youth welfare Yashodhara Raje Scindia hovered over the Raja Bhoj airport for about 20 minutes as the visibility on the runway dipped to near zero.

The Air India flight from Delhi was scheduled to land at the Bhopal airport at 7 am. The aircraft flew from Delhi about 45 minutes late and it was further delayed by 20 minutes in Bhopal due to heavy fog.

It hovered over the airport for about 20 minutes before he could see the runway and land.

Raja Bhoj airport manager Akashdeep Mathur said it was “not a big incident” as the pilot averted landing due to low visibility.