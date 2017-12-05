Govt takes U turn on govt bungalows to ex-CMs

The state government took a U-turn on extending facilities to ex-chief ministers like government bungalows and salaries and perks on par with that of ministers for life, while submitting before the high court Jabalpur bench that it can reconsider its decision.

Directing the state government to submit a status report on Monday the bench of chief justice justice Hemant Gupta and justice VK Shukla fixed December 20 for the next hearing on the petition filed in this regard by Raunak Yadav, a law student from Jabalpur.

Raunak said in the petition the state government had amended Madhya Pradesh Ministers (Salary and allowances), Act 1972 to allow the ex-chief ministers in the state to avail lifelong the facilities like government bungalows, salary and perks on par with that of ministers in the government. An order to amend the Act was issued on April 24, 2016.

The petitioner said the Supreme Court had ruled that such a facility to ex-ministers was not lawful and mentioned the names of ex-chief ministers Uma Bharti, Kailash Joshi and Digvijaya Singh who are occupants of government bungalows in Bhopal.

The petitioner said such an amendment in the act also amounted to misuse of public money.

Notably, Supreme Court had directed six ex-CMs of Uttar Pradesh in August last year to vacate the official bungalows they were occupying in Lucknow. The ex-CMs include Rajnath Singh, Kalyan Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati, ND Tiwari and Ram Naresh Yadav. Ram Naresh Yaday passed away in November last year.

However, Uttar Pradesh amended the law to allow the ex-CMs to enjoy stay in government bungalows and other facilities for their life.

After the Supreme Court’s order Madhya Pradesh’s ex-CM Motilal Vora vacated his bungalow in Bhopal in response to a notice from the state government.