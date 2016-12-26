Hamidia hospital lacks MRI, CT scan facilities

Despite being one of the most-referred destination for patients across Madhya Pradesh, Hamidia hospital, the teaching institute of Gandhi Medical College, lacks basic machinery and equipment.

The hospital was in news on Friday when chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan carried out a surprise inspection there, thereby leading to the removal of two high-ranking officials of medical education department.

However the staff and students believe that things will remain the same as the CM just removed the officials but did not allocate budget for its upkeep.

Presently Hamidia has no MRI and CT scan facility. The hospital was inaugurated way back in 1955 but the administration there never bothered to buy a CT scan machine or set up facilities for MRI test. “Earlier, machines from the adjacent Kamla Nehru Hospital were hired for this purpose but now the patients are forced to get these tests done outside,” confirmed hospital sources.

The radiologists, who pass out of the medical college apparently get no hands-on experience of conducting MRI and CT scan, they say.

“The hospital lacks angioplasty and angiography facilities as the Cardiac Cath lab is not functional. It also closes door on cancer patients as the oncology department is non-operative. As for neurological problems, patients are compelled to get CT scan and MRI done from outside. Many radiologists have post graduated from here without ever learning how to operate a machine”, said Dr Avinash Thakur, secretary of Junior Doctors Association at Hamidia Hospital.

The hospital receive patients in huge numbers from Beena, Sagar, Vidisha, Hoshangabad, Raisen and other neighbouring districts.

A staff member from Hamidia revealed that the conditions are so bad that surgical sutures, basic life saving medicines, intravenous fluids, digital x ray films and linear accelerator are also not limited.

Pradeep Khandelwal, an activist who works in health sector, told HT: “No routine tests are done in Hamidia after 4 pm as the lab closes and the doctors ask the patients to get Hepatitis and HIV tests done outside even during emergencies. The important medicines are always out of stock. This is the reason why so many labs, dispensaries and private hospitals operate near Hamidia. They get a lot of business.”

“Sometimes we ask the patients to buy suture (thread) from outside for basic stitches. Many patients are also told to buy medicines from outside. There are not enough ventilators and monitors in the ICU ward. The hospital does not have enough funds to even pay salary of nurses and junior doctors,” said a hospital source on condition of anonymity.

NGO share and Care still in the wait for help

The hospital hit the headlines a couple of days ago when media highlighted an incident of rodents gnawing on the body of an old woman.The dead was identified as Gulab Bai (60), who used to stay under a shed erected by an NGO Share and Care. After the media reports, the NGO was asked to vacate the hospital premises, though when HT visited the hospital on Saturday the NGO was still operating in the same place. With a number of patients laying here with rats scurrying and ants crawling around them, the NGO look forwards for government’s help in flooring and other amenities.