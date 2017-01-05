Happiness centres to come up in every town of Madhya Pradesh: CM

Inspired by “neki ki deewar” or wall of happiness, popularized by a number good Samaritans in Bhopal and a number of cities across the country, the state government has decided to set up “anandam” in every town of Madhya Pradesh.

The “wall of kindness” on which people donate unwanted clothing, footwear, and even household items, are picked up by impoverished and needy people.

The idea started in the north-eastern Iranian city of Mashhad, where someone installed a few hooks and hangers on a wall, next to the words: “If you don’t need it, leave it. If you need it, take it.” Anandam perhaps borrows the concept from “wall of kindness”.

Late on Tuesday, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a meeting with senior administrative officials, announced to set up “anandam”.

Madhya Pradesh is the only state in the country to have a “happiness department” to plan activities to create an atmosphere of happiness in the society.

Both the person who gives and the person who receives feel happy, a government spokesperson, quoting chief minister Chouhan, said.

Anandam will provide a platform to people that will give both kinds of joy to people–the joy of giving and the joy of receiving, the spokesperson quoted the CM as saying.

The CM said the government aims to create such an atmosphere in the society where everybody can draw pleasure and happiness.

Chouhan asked administrative officials to lead an enthusiastically life and with feeling of ecstasy and happiness.

He also appreciated the efforts of Vidisha deputy collector Ramprakash Ahirwar, who staring a programme called “nai roshani ek pahal” and announced to honour Ahirwar on Independence Day.

He asked the divisional commissioners to send details of innovative programmes initiated by officials so that they too can be honoured.

Chouhan also announced that students of classes 9, 11 and first-year undergraduate students will be taught about life and Art of Living during weekly ‘anand sabha’ class.