Harassed by boy, MP teenage girl immolates self, dies

A teenage girl allegedly committed suicide by immolating self in Bundelkhand region’s Sagar district on Tuesday due to alleged sexual harassment by a minor boy from the same area.

The girl was admitted to the teaching hospital of Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar where she succumbed to her injuries in the afternoon.

BM Dwivedi, cantonment police station in charge told HT that a 17 to 18 years old girl poured kerosene oil over herself and set herself aflame at her residence around 3 am in her village.

Her family members immediately rushed her to Bundelkhand Medical College.

Police said the minor girl said in her dying declaration that she took the drastic step as she was deeply hurt due to eve-teasing by a village youth. Police said the girl told them that a few days ago while she was going to school, the youth harassed her in bus again.

A team of police reached the village of the girl to investigate and catch the accused boy. Police said the exact age of the girl will be known only when they check her school mark sheet.

On Wednesday, police said they had arrested the boy and he was being questioned.

Meanwhile, home minister Bhupendra Singh met the family members of the girl and assured all possible help from the government to them.

He said instructions will be issued for regular checking of the public buses so that such incidents didn’t recur.