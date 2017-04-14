HC ultimatum to Balaghat SP

Madhya Pradesh high court has issued an ultimatum to the Balaghat SP to explain the undue delay in arresting police officials named in an FIR in an alleged assault on RSS pracharak Suresh Yadav. Court has asked the SP to submit his reply or appear in person during the next hearing scheduled on April 18. Yadav had moved a PIL claiming that police were not arresting those named in the FIR.

The cases were registered following a complaint by Yadav in which he had alleged that policemen dragged him out of his house before thrashing him. Yadav was admitted to a local hospital and later referred to Jabalpur. Nine people including six policemen were booked on charges of attempt to murder, rioting and robbery in Balaghat after they roughed up the RSS leader .

It all started after a complaint was filed against Yadav at the Balaghat’s Baihar police station by some local residents who alleged that Yadav had posted objectionable comments against Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi on WhatsApp in September 2016.

Baihar police station TI Ziaul Haq acted promptly after receiving the complaint and informed his seniors. He along with ASP Rajesh Sharma, SI Anil Ajmera, ASI Suresh Vijywar, constable Uikey and half a dozen other cops reached the RSS office. They booked Yadav under IPC Section 295 (a) (outraging religious feeling).

In response to Yadav’s PIL government advocate Swapnil Ganguly made a submission that since entire investigation has been handed over to SIT, respondent Balaghat SP is not required to file an affidavit.

Yadav’s lawyer objected saying that there was no response from the state and its functionaries through government advocate was very much present in court. It was only when order of personal appearance of respondent SP, Balaghat for non-complainance of earlier order was passed that the government responded, said sources.

Earlier, Yadav had made a plea for including his name as a ‘respondent’ demanding CBI inquiry into the entire incident. State government had submitted in court that the PIL had been filed to gain publicity and should be categorized as ‘politically motivated’. Government said that the issue has been evaluated by the DGP who constituted a SIT. The home department said that CBI has many cases on hand and where SIT is being constituted, matter should not be referred to CBI.