If there is Narmada, there is life and forest: Experts at Seva Yatra

As part of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Narmada Seva Yatra, seminars and deliberations on the river and its ecology were held in Jabalpur district.

The deliberations underlined the damage to ecology caused by felling of trees in jungles along the river.

The deliberations were held at Seonitola, Nanhakheda, Lamheti Padao villages during the ‘Namami Devi Narmade’ Seva Yatra, a release said.

Quoting the speakers who took part in the deliberations, the release said, “There is a deep rooted relation between the Narmada and forest. Water oozing from the bamboo trees of Maikal Mountain incarnates as Narmada. Rain water accumulated in the trees of Narmada River banks makes Narmada perennial. In this respect, Narmada and the forest have deep rooted connection between them.”

The speakers said, “We have to understand that if there is Narmada there is life and forest. Jungles are being continuously felled. Population is increasing rapidly and Narmada water is being increasingly utilised. Therefore, the water flow of Narmada, which gives us life, food grains, wealth, light and life and happiness, is decreasing. In order to protect life, we will have to maintain grandeur of the Narmada.”

The speakers said women could play an important role to inspire and apprise members of their families towards the need of trees, maintaining proper sanitation, to quit open defecation. Women were the best teachers to educate their families about moral teachings, the speakers said.

Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri addressed the Jan-Sanvad at Nanhakheda village. Health camps were also organised there. Plantation was undertaken and 200 sadhus sang kirtans. Upyatras were also taken out from the villages of Ghat Pipariya, Eintakheda, Mukunwara, Tigan and Paraswada which joined the main yatra at Seonitola village.