Jabalpur schools take cleanliness message to people

Around one lakh students from 550 schools within the jurisdiction of the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) took to the streets on Tuesday to encourage people to keep their surroundings clean.

The students marched close to their schools carried banners and placards extolling the virtues of cleanliness.

“Three hundred students of my school spent 45 minutes in the area nearby to spread the message of cleanliness. The students who participated in drive were from Classes 6 to 12,” DN Jain Higher Secondary School principal Sanjay Gotia said.

“The corporation is cleaning the streets daily and is picking up garbage but it is not possible to keep the city clean without the participation of residents,” JMC commissioner Ved Prakash said. “The students will play a key role in spreading the message of cleanliness.”