Madhya Pradesh among top 5 states with most suicide cases

Madhya Pradesh is among the top five states which have reported maximum number of suicide cases in 2015, according to a report released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

With 10,293 cases of suicides, the state was at fifth position after Maharashtra (16,970), Tamil Nadu (15,777), West Bengal (14,602) and Karnataka (10,786), found accidental deaths and suicides in India (ADSI) released by NCRB. Of the 10,293 people, 3,999 were females.

For the first time in last three years (2013, 2014, 2015), Madhya Pradesh is among the top five states which have reported maximum number of suicides in the country. The state accounted for 8.1% of the total number of suicides in India during 2015.

The five states collectively accounted for 51.2% of the total 1.33 lakh suicides reported in the country.

Madhya Pradesh also reported maximum 17 cases of mass/family suicides out of the total 101 such cases reported in the country. A total of 43 people lost lives in the 17 cases of family suicides. According to the figure, 29 people ended life in the state daily in 2015.

Also, maximum number of people, who ended life due to unemployment, were from Madhya Pradesh. A total of 579 such cases were reported from the state in 2015.

The state reported maximum 1,227 cases of people committing suicide due to insanity or mental illness. With 565 cases, Madhya Pradesh topped the list of states when it came to suicides committed due to dowry related issues. Out the victims, 554 were women and 11 men.

The state with 2,701 suicides was third after West Bengal and Maharashtra when it came to suicides by housewives, accounting to 12.1% of such cases across the country in 2015.

Also, among majority of cases of suicides by government servants, Madhya Pradesh with 169 suicides was third after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

When it came to suicides by students, Madhya Pradesh with 625 cases was fourth after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. MP alone accounted for 7% of the total student suicides reported in the country in 2015.

On suicides committed by unemployed persons, MP with 1265 cases was second only to Tamil Nadu (1316). It accounted for 11.6% cases of total student suicides in the country.

Also, of the total 26,290 suicides committed by persons educated up-to-primary level, MP was fifth by accounting for 9% of these deaths after West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Among the 18,497 victims of suicides by illiterates, 11.4% or 2109 were reported in MP only.

The NCRB figures reveal that MP was also among top five states when it came to suicides by married and unmarried persons. A total 2312 persons ended life and 7579 married people killed selves in MP during 2015.

ALARMINGLY HIGH

10,293 suicide cases were reported in 2015

Madhya Pradesh reported maximum 17 cases of mass/family suicides out of the total 101 such cases reported in the country.

579 People ended life in the country due to unemployment in MP only MP reported maximum number of 1,227 cases of people committing suicide due to insanity or mental illness nationally.

29 persons daily ended life in MP owing to different reasons in 2015.

565 cases, MP topped the list of states when it came to suicides committed due to dowry-related issues.

176 cases of people ending life by touching live electric wire were reported from MP.

CAUSES

2,749 people killed themselves over family problems while 1,950 others ended their lives due to illness

S tate ahead of other states in terms of suicides over extra-marital affairs, reporting 134 cases in 2015.

With 136 cases (85 men and 51 women), the state was second to Maharashtra when it came to suicide owing to non-settlement of marriage.

MEANS ADOPTED TO END LIFE

5,036 people killed self by hanging, followed by 2,860 who consumed poison and 1,001 who immolated themselves.