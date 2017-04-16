CRPF constable’s wife loses leg in attempt to thwart train robber in MP

The morning of April 7 seemed like a pleasant one to Bhuvneshwari Singh, because she was aboard a train that was taking her to her husband in New Delhi. Little did she know that tragedy would strike near Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh, in the form of a robber intent upon snatching her bag.

Bhuvneshwari was just as gutsy as her husband, CRPF constable Rai Singh, and she wouldn’t give in without a fight. A scuffle ensued, and the 27-year-old woman was thrown out of the train.

Bhuvneshwari’s attempt at holding her own against the robber came at a great price. Doctors attending to her concluded that amputating a leg was the only way to save her life.

Owing to the government railway police’s reluctance to share any information in this regard, the incident was not reported to the media until over a week later. Even the victim’s husband was advised against speaking to reporters.

Sources said the woman, a resident of Amor village in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, had boarded the Samta Express with her brother and 13-year-old daughter to visit Rai Singh in Delhi. She was asleep on her berth in her compartment that fateful morning, when she felt somebody tugging at her bag.

A livid Bhuvneshwari pursued the robber to the door of the moving train, where the two grappled in a desperate struggle. Moments later, she lay critically injured by the side of the railway track.

A co-passenger informed the railway police, after which Bhuvneshwari was taken to a government hospital in Itarsi. Taking the critical nature of her injuries into consideration, doctors referred her to the Hamidia hospital in Bhopal.

“Doctors were forced to amputate one of her legs to prevent the infection from spreading to other parts of her body. She is said to be in a stable condition now,” said a hospital official.

While Rai Singh refused to speak to the media, railway superintendent of police TK Vidyarthi said a case has been registered at Itarsi.