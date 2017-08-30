Madhya Pradesh: Injured man dies as vehicle made to wait for CM’s convoy to pass

A bus conductor, who was being rushed to the hospital after suffering serious injuries due to a fall from the bus, died on Wednesday due to delay in treatment as his bus was stopped to pave the way for chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s motorcade in Vidisha.

According to sources, the victim Sajid Ali, 34, was bleeding after the accident. When the bus was stopped, the driver and passengers requested the police on duty to allow them to pass but nobody paid any attention to their request.

Due to heavy traffic, the bus couldn’t reach a nearby hospital in Nateran area of the district. When finally they reached the hospital, doctors declared Ali dead on arrival.

On learning about the incident, CM Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for Ali’s family members.