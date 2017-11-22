Madhya Pradesh: Man rapes minor as her 2-year-old brother bangs at door, arrested

A man allegedly abducted and raped a minor at Padria village in Jabalpur on Tuesday, even as the victim’s two-year-old brother banged at his door in desperation. However, it was too late by the time help finally arrived.

The accused, 18-year-old Akash Yadav, has been arrested.

Barela police said the four-year-old girl and her brother were playing outside their house when the incident occurred. The children’s parents had gone out to work at the time, and their grandmother was indoors finishing some household chores.

The woman noticed soon afterwards that her granddaughter had gone missing, and the boy was banging desperately on the door of Yadav’s house. Concerned, the woman began knocking on her neighbour’s door too. Soon, the accused came out to say that her granddaughter was not in his house.

The woman, however, was not convinced. She kept a watch on Yadav’s house, and soon saw the girl exiting it in tears. Akash also slipped out in tow.

Upon being questioned, the girl confirmed that she was raped. Police arrested Yadav before the angered villagers could hunt him down, and charged him under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (rape) as well as relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.