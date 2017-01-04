Man arrested in MP for forcing wife into prostitution

A 38-year-old man was arrested at Maihar town in Satna district for allegedly forcing his 22-year-old wife into prostitution for last two years.

The woman’s ordeal came to light on Monday when her sister-in-law accompanied her to the Maihar police station for reporting the ‘misdeeds’ of Dipak alias Happy Saini, police said. A case of assault, rape, criminal intimidation and detaining a woman with criminal intent was lodged against Saini. Police also slapped relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act against him.

“We arrested the accused on Tuesday and are now analysing the call details of mobile Saini’s and his wife’s mobile phones,” Maihar police station in-charge Manish Tripathi.

Prima facie, the police found that the woman was forced into prostitution barely a few months after their marriage in 2014. Saini was using the PWD quarters in Maihar to ‘serve’ clients whenever his mother and sister were away, police said. “The accused had threatened to kill his wife, if she dared to narrate her ordeal to her in-laws or outsiders,” Tripathi said.

The victim told the police that her husband took her to places outside Madhya Pradesh, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Gaya (Bihar), for prostitution.

On the night of January 1, Saini had brought a ‘client’ to the house. He thrashed his wife badly when she refused to succumb to his diktat, police said. Unable to bear the sustained cruelty of her husband, the woman narrated the entire saga to her sister-in-law on Monday morning.

Investigations have revealed that the woman was Saini’s second wife, police said, adding that his first wife had left him in 2013 for similar atrocities.

Bajrang Dal tries to stop marriage

Marriage of two Hindus in the court of Bhopal additional district magistrate (ADM) turned chaotic on Tuesday when Bajrang Dal activists barged in with an allegation that the groom, a Christian, have submitted a fake affidavit.

Bajrang Dal leader Devendra Rawat told HT that the bride’s mother had alleged that the groom hails from a Christian family and his mother’s name is Mary. Rawat added that the complainant had accused the groom of luring her daughter into marriage.

“We came to help her (the bride) mother and urge authorities to probe the matter properly before giving marriage certificate. But the groom showed his mark sheets and documents of his father before the ADM, stating that he is a Hindu. Following this, the ADM gave them the marriage certificate. He also asked the woman about her decision, to which she replied that she would have married him even if he was a Christian,” said Rawat.

Lawyer Milind Wankhede, who represented the couple, said both the bride and the groom are Hindu and that there is no provision in the Hindu Marriage Act that bars a Hindu from marrying a person from other religions. “The groom’s mother’s name is Mili and not Mary. His father was a district forest officer and the family is Hindu kayastha. After we showed documents, the ADM gave the marriage certificate to the couple”, he said.

Wankhede said the couple also pleaded for protection in the court of ADM and accordingly instructions were given to the police to ensure their security.