Man in Army uniform caught with foreign currency in Mhow cantonment

The army has caught a man for entering its training centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow with a fake identity card.

Pritish Pal (25), resident of Betul, was wearing army camouflage and possessed foreign currency when arrested, police sources said.

He is being questioned by the police to find out where he got the duplicate army card and which areas he accessed in the cantonment, which is out of bounds for non-military personnel.

Pal had tried to get ration from the military canteen. Defence personnel get subsidised items from the canteen on producing their ID number. However, the number Pal produced did not match the army’s database, which raised suspicion.

After being caught, police recovered had small denomination currency notes of Pakistan, Qatar, Sri Lanka and some other countries, sources said.

Police are also mulling charging him with impersonation, sources said.

Pal is believed to have some relatives living him Mhow, but it is not yet clear what he wanted to achieve here.