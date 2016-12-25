Mining baron’s wife, two sons disappear from Jabalpur mall

The Madhya Pradesh police are racing against time to trace the wife and two minor sons of a limestone mining baron who disappeared from shopping mall in Jabalpur on Thursday.

Sangeeta Grover in her early 30s, along with two sons Rudraksh and Shivaksh aged 10 and 12, had come from Katni to her parental town Jabalpur and went to a mall from where they vanished. Their disappearance became even more sensational after an eight-page note purportedly written by the woman to the police informed them about her intention to commit suicide along with the kids.

The note which was ostensibly couriered by the woman to the superintendent of police, Katni Guarav Tiwari states that she has been under severe mental harassment by her husband Ranjan Grover, whose business family reportedly has contacts in the top government levels in Bhopal.

According to sources in Jabalpur and Katni police, the eight-page note of attempted suicide which has been addressed to the woman’s father-in-law in Katni mentions about repeated ignominy heaped on her by her husband in public.

“The note mentions about the woman’s husband having publicly insulted her before prominent people in Bhopal and even forced her to dance with strangers at an amusement park in the Madhya Pradesh capital,” a police officer privy to the probe told Hindustan Times on Sunday.

The note also mentions about the woman’s husband having extra-marital relations with other women, including call girls which were causing her unimaginable mental agony, the officer added.

But investigators now suspect that the contents of the eight-page note could well be a ploy by someone to malign the Grover family and is possibly a smokescreen.

The probe has revealed that from the shopping mall, Sangeeta first went to Jabalpur railway station on Thursday before taking a car to the city’s airport.

From the airport, the woman and her two sons along with a prominent local businessman boarded a flight to Delhi in the evening.

Police have already garnered CCTV footage from the airport as part of the probe.

The names of the woman and her two children mentioned in the flight manifest bear surnames which are different from their actual surnames.

For now, the police are tightlipped about the location of the woman and her children. But the phone records of the businessman who was with the woman and her two sons after they went missing, have revealed that his location was first traced to Maharashtra, later Gujarat and then near Dewas in Madhya Pradesh.

SP Jabalpur MS Sikarwar told Hindustan Times that the police have got vital clues in the case and is working on them. “We hope to crack it soon,” said Sikarwar.