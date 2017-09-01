Minister tweets to PM demanding better highways in MP

Public health engineering (PHE) and jail minister in Madhya Pradesh Kusum Mahdele caused a flutter in the government and the ruling party when she tweeted to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union minister for road transport and highways and also her party demanding repairing of certain national highways in Madhya Pradesh.

The septuagenarian minister’s tweet on Thursday gave a shot in the arms of the Congress which has been blaming the state and central government for a long time for neglected and potholed highways in Madhya Pradesh.

She said in the tweet condition of the road from Satna to Panna, Panna to Chhatarpur and Rewa to Satna was in a pathetic condition. “Khajuraho to Lavkushnagar (highway) is not motorable. Pls issue an order to get the same repaired”, she said.

As per official sources, the tweet caused a flutter in the government. This is perhaps first time when any minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan government publicly admitted that the condition of highways in Madhya Pradesh is in a bad shape.

‘No comment’ was the comment by the minister Kusum Mahdele when asked about her tweet.

The government looked defensive. The state government’s spokesperson and parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra said he would look into the tweet and then comment on it.

State Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said the minister’s statement corroborated the Congress’ charges that the BJP government in the state and at the Centre had done lip service only regarding providing good roads to people. The government must apologise to public for making false claims and baseless statements.

Defending the minister state BJP chief spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya said the minister had raised the issue concerning her assembly constituency. It didn’t reflect the scenario of the entire state.

MINISTERS CAUSE EMBARRASSMENT TO GOVT, PARTY

Earlier, PWD minister Rampal Singh caused embarrassment to the government and the party when he said, though on a lighter vein, the potholed roads were kept in Madhya Pradesh in such a state as these were reminiscence of Congress rule.

Though Rampal Singh who is supposed to be close to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan didn’t give any clarification later, the state BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan defended him saying what he said did not mean it and that he said this jokingly.

Two other ministers too hit headlines for wrong reasons in a short span of time.

Minister of state for medical education Sharad Jain said death was in hand of the God. The best the state government could do was to provide utmost medical facilities till the last breath.

Jain’s statement came a couple of days back. However, later he said his statement was distorted by media.

Earlier, health minister Rustam Singh attributed alarming rise in swine flu cases to people catching infection in neighbouring states.